1/1
Mabel Lee O'Blisk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) TOGETHER AGAIN MUNROE FALLS - Mabel O'Blisk, 86, passed away on August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Warren and siblings, Mabel will be missed by her children, Linda (Mike) Bosanac, Edward (Becky), Dianna (Tom) Roberts, Randy (Bernadette), Keith (Terri), Reese (Sue), Sheila O. Yen (Rick Quinn); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Phillips and was a mom to many others. Mabel's greatest joy was her family. A graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved