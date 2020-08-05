) TOGETHER AGAIN MUNROE FALLS - Mabel O'Blisk, 86, passed away on August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Warren and siblings, Mabel will be missed by her children, Linda (Mike) Bosanac, Edward (Becky), Dianna (Tom) Roberts, Randy (Bernadette), Keith (Terri), Reese (Sue), Sheila O. Yen (Rick Quinn); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Phillips and was a mom to many others. Mabel's greatest joy was her family. A graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
