) TOGETHER AGAIN Mabel M. Seigman (Guenther), 98, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare Nursing Home. The angels took her home to be with her beloved husband, George who passed away in 2011. Mabel was born in Akron and grew up in the North Hill area. She attended St. Martha School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She met George and was married in 1943 while he was serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wilkes-Barre during World War II. George and Mable lived most of their married life in Cuyahoga Falls. Together they had 11 children; 10 daughters and 1 son. She was a past member of St. Joseph Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a kind, gentle, loving and beautiful spirit who cared so deeply about her family. She had a strong faith in God and a devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary which sustained her. The past few years were difficult, especially this year because she couldn't see her family. She enjoyed watching Mass and Rosary on EWTN and cared about all life. In addition to her parents; Mabel was preceded in death by her loving husband, George F. Seigman; daughter, Linda Seigman; and great granddaughter, Ava. She is survived by son, James D. (MaryJo) Seigman; daughters, Donna (Stan) Root, Mary (Bill) Andrea, Suzanne (John) Sharnsky, Sharon (Bruce) Gillig, Georgeanne (Mike) Vendlinski, Bonnie (Ralph) Gatti, Jean (Mike) Rhodes, Jane (Ron) Canary, and Dolly (Roger) Minns; 23 loving grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Minkel Everett; many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls with visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR TO MASS TIME, at the church. Mabel's final resting place will be Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Ministry for the needy or Blessed Trinity Church Food Pantry. Due to Covid-19, we respectfully request that those attending visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
