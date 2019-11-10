|
"Pat" "Pat" Mabel Ann Murray Nicolard, 87, of Akron, Ohio, Born Mt. Savage, MD. was preceded in death by her husband, Victor G. "Nick,"; passed away at her North Hill home on Oct 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving children, Rick Leake (Denise); Diane "Bobbi" Lee (Greg); and Jack Nicolard. Pat leaves eight grand-children, 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, and many loving nieces and nephews. A kind-hearted, caring woman with a wonderful sense of humor, Pat enjoyed her cats, casino trips, and the warmth of family gatherings. Special thanks to Summa Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Summa Hospice. A private memorial will be held Nov. 16, 2 PM presided over by Pastor Marvin Hodges, at Northlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. May we someday meet her again in the eternal house of the Lord!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019