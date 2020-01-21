|
|
Mabel "Jean" Weinsheimer, 78, passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late Frank and Carmella Lacasella. Jean loved baking, her family and was very strong in her faith. Jean was preceded in death by several siblings. She is survived by her children: Joe (Jo) Weinsheimer, Chris Bucksar and Paul (Joyce) Weinsheimer; grandchildren: Cory Bucksar and Kaitlyn Bucksar; Earl Weinsheimer; and many family members and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Hospice and Sanctuary (Magnolia) Care Center for their wonderful care of their mother. Friends may call at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Rd., Norton OH on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Memorial Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Inurnment to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E., Uniontown, OH 44685, in memory of Jean. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jean's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020