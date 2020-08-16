Mable V. Woods, 66, of Akron, Ohio, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. Mable was born September 19, 1953 in Akron, Ohio to Teal and Kezia Scruggs. She was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio, graduating from North High School. She attended interior design school and earned a degree in home interior decorating. She spent over 15 years in health care taking care of people and found a great love doing so. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teal and Kezia Scruggs; daughter, Erica Davis; and niece, Erica Scruggs. She is survived by her husband, Donald Woods; son, Jesse Davis; daughter, Domonique Woods; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Haines and Gregory Scruggs; as well as four nieces and nephews. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store