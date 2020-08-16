1/1
Mable V. Woods
1953 - 2020
Mable V. Woods, 66, of Akron, Ohio, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. Mable was born September 19, 1953 in Akron, Ohio to Teal and Kezia Scruggs. She was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio, graduating from North High School. She attended interior design school and earned a degree in home interior decorating. She spent over 15 years in health care taking care of people and found a great love doing so. She was preceded in death by her parents, Teal and Kezia Scruggs; daughter, Erica Davis; and niece, Erica Scruggs. She is survived by her husband, Donald Woods; son, Jesse Davis; daughter, Domonique Woods; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Haines and Gregory Scruggs; as well as four nieces and nephews. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
