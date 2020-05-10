Mack Thomas Johnson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack Thomas Johnson, 67, of Akron, Ohio passed away on April 28, 2020 at Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospice, following a stroke and illness. He was born on July 28, 1952 in Akron, Ohio; the son of the late Mack "Johnny" Johnson and Pearl Gladys Johnson. On March 27, 1997 he married Brenda Jane Bragg and together they shared 23 years of marriage. He graduated from East High in 1971. He was a hard worker, he was in manufacturing. He loved cars, and he never met a stranger, he was fun loving and had the kindest of hearts. Mack had a great sense of humor and was always a kid at heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Pearl Johnson and his mother-in law, Mary Jane Bragg. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson; father-in law, James Bragg; sister in-law, Barbara Vislosky; his nephews, Jamie and Alex Vislosky. Special thanks to the excellent staff at Akron General Cleveland Clinic, especially nurses Laura and Tina. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1781 Flint Ave. Akron, prayer service with Dan Page at 2 p.m. Please RSVP to Barbara at 214-753-6159 in order to follow social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mack Thomas Johnson Memorial fund at Go Fund Me.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Prayer Service
2:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Service
12:00 - 6:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved