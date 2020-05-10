Mack Thomas Johnson, 67, of Akron, Ohio passed away on April 28, 2020 at Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospice, following a stroke and illness. He was born on July 28, 1952 in Akron, Ohio; the son of the late Mack "Johnny" Johnson and Pearl Gladys Johnson. On March 27, 1997 he married Brenda Jane Bragg and together they shared 23 years of marriage. He graduated from East High in 1971. He was a hard worker, he was in manufacturing. He loved cars, and he never met a stranger, he was fun loving and had the kindest of hearts. Mack had a great sense of humor and was always a kid at heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Pearl Johnson and his mother-in law, Mary Jane Bragg. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson; father-in law, James Bragg; sister in-law, Barbara Vislosky; his nephews, Jamie and Alex Vislosky. Special thanks to the excellent staff at Akron General Cleveland Clinic, especially nurses Laura and Tina. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1781 Flint Ave. Akron, prayer service with Dan Page at 2 p.m. Please RSVP to Barbara at 214-753-6159 in order to follow social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mack Thomas Johnson Memorial fund at Go Fund Me.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.