Services

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Madalyn Georgia Cook


1927 - 2019
Madalyn Georgia Cook Obituary
Madalyn

Georgia Cook (VanDyne)

Madalyn Georgia Cook (nee: VanDyne), age 91, of Green, Ohio, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father, July 30, 2019.

She was born November 25, 1927 in Wileyville W. Va. to the late Virgil "Tom" and Mary (Postlethwait) VanDyne.

Madalyn was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ralph; sisters, June LeMasters and Betty Sandy; and brother, Jack VanDyne.

She was retired as a seamstress from Reliable Upholstery. Madalyn was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Fernleaf Chapter #422, Dist. 2 Akron, Ohio. She loved sewing her crafts for craft shows and sewed up until her last days.

Survivors include her children, Pat (Frank) Lassak of Sequim, Wash., Ralph (Lori) Cook of SanDiego, Calif., Jackie (Rick) Merolla of Akron, and Tom (Dawn) Cook of Canal Fulto; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and special friends, Nancy Police and Rona and Lenny Roth.

Special thanks to the staff of The Gables of Green and Clear Path Hospice.

The family will receive friends, THURSDAY, August 1, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, FRIDAY at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Cross will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Greensburg Church of God, 4691 Massillon Road, Green, OH 44232.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
