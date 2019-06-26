Madeline G. Matheny



BARBERTON -- Madeline Gale Matheny, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is together again with her beloved husband, Herbert and daughter, Diane.



She was a woman of strong faith, who trusted her Lord and led her family by His principles at all times. Madeline was born October 12, 1930 in Wanego, W. Va. to the late J. Walter and Mallie Gandee. She was a graduate of Spencer, (WV) High School and lived her adult life in Barberton, Ohio where she devoted herself to her Lord and to her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Herbert Matheny Sr.; infant daughter, Diane Gail Matheny; brother, Lewis D. Gandee; sister, Iris June Gandee; sister-in-law, Bettie L. Gandee, and daughter-in-law, Peggy A. Matheny.



She is survived by sons, Herbert (Elaine) Matheny Jr., Perry (LuAnn) Matheny, and Mark (Michele) Matheny; brother, Eugene Gandee; sister, Treva (Jack) White; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gandee; grandchildren, Bryan (Monica) Matheny, Rebecca (Clay) Rassi, David (Johanna) Matheny, Matthew (Laura) Matheny, Sarah Matheny, Denise Matheny and Daniel Matheny; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Genevieve, Charlotte, Max, Hope, Camden, Nash, Deacon and Reese Matheny, Micah and Evan Rassi; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She retired from Babcock and Wilcox in 1992 after 18 years of service. While working, she also served as President of the B&W Womens Association.



Mom loved serving the Lord and was a faithful member of Grace Church in Norton, where she was the founder and a leader of Grace Widows Support Group. She joyously supported her grandchildren in all their activities, helping them to attend mission trips and youth conferences through the years. She was a very caring, gentle and loving woman to everyone. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and reading, but especially loved being with her family and cooking for them during the holidays and family get-togethers. To know her was to love and appreciate her. She will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered by all of us.



We would like to thank the folks at the Inn at Coal Ridge for the comfort and care that they provided Mom during her stay there.



Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. where services will be held Friday at 10 a.m., Pastor Bob Combs officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial gifts can be made to Grace Church - Widows Support Group in memory of Madeline.



