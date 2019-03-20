Madeline



Juanita Talley



THEN AND NOW



Madeline Juanita Talley, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Concordia at Sumner Nursing Home following a brief illness. She was born March 10, 1945, in Akron, Ohio to parents, Cosstilla and Ida Lou Talley.



She attended Robinson and Crouse Elementary School, West Junior High School and graduated in 1963 from South High School. Madeline attended the University of Akron and in 1967 earned a BA Degree in Sociology. Upon graduation from Akron University, she began her career as a job counselor with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in Akron. Madeline relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 1968 where she continued her work as a job coach and career training facilitator with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. In 1973, Madeline was offered a housing director position in Columbus with Traynor House, a supportive housing program designed to assist ex-female prisoners with life improvement. Madeline would eventually return to the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services where she then served in an administrative capacity in the career training department. Madeline retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in 2004 and eventually relocated back to Akron, Ohio. While in Akron, Madeline grew bored and returned back to work for a brief time as a counselor at a West Akron Domestic Violence Shelter.



Madeline is survived by brothers, David Talley of Akron, Ohio and Terrance Talley of New York, N.Y. She was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Talley; Mother, Ida Lou Talley; Father, Cosstilla Talley; Brother, Charles Talley; Sister, Pearl Talley; and Brother, William Talley. Madeline leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Special thanks to devoted niece, Andrea Talley; cousin, Kyle Alexander; Sister-in-law, Virginia Talley; and long-time family friends such as Kevin King, Cassandra Dortch, Pauletta Bowen, Roberta Shoates, Angelette Hendon, Robert Solomon, Brian Dickerson, Gwen Petway, Audrey Reynolds, Jim and Karen Turner and Cheryl Sadler.



Madeline devoted her time and energy to her book club, coordinating special events for South High School Alumni Association and activities associated with her beloved sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Madeline also put her energy into the following political campaigns: Obama/Biden 2008 and 2012, Clinton/Kane campaign in 2016, Tom Sawyer and Sherrod Brown campaigns. Madeline enjoyed painting, sketching and making ceramics which she once had a successful business with her Christmas collection. Madeline was skilled at graphic design; having designed promotional information for family reunions and souvenir 50th-year reunion booklets for South High's classes of 1963 and 1967.



Madeline was devoted to her family and friends, often giving unselfishly while asking for nothing in return. For those of you who shared her amazing and inspiring journey, we thank you and ask that you continue to perpetuate her legacy of providing others with a genuine sense of caring.



Viewing will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Stewart and Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Robert L. Solomon, officiating.



At the request of Madeline, there will be a brief graveside service at Glendale Cemetery immediately following the viewing at the funeral home. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019