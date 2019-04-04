Madeline Mary Michael



Madeline Mary



Michael, 79, was called home by her Heavenly Father on March 30, 2019. She passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side.



Madeline was born in Youngstown to George and Agnes Abraham on September 24, 1939. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Paul G. Michael; parents, George and Agnes; aunt, Helen "Hubby" Nohra; Sadie Sovick and sisters, Patty and Elizabeth.



She was a proud graduate of Youngstown Ursuline High School class of 1957 where she met many life-long friends. She then attended Youngstown State University and Jefferson Community and Technical College, earning associate degrees in secretarial science. She was president of her sorority, Delta Chi Epsilon. After spending many years raising her four children, she returned to the workforce spending 32 years with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services where she enjoyed working with her co-workers and helping residents of Jefferson County secure unemployment benefits. To say that Madeline dedicated her life to serving others would be an understatement. Madeline touched the lives of all those that met her, whether it was a warm smile, a thoughtful card, or her endless generosity. She epitomized the teachings of her Catholic faith which she held so dearly in her heart.



Madeline is survived by her husband, James Boulson of Steubenville; sisters, Mary Theresa "Terri" Abraham of Cuyahoga Falls and Debra Ann "Debbie" Abraham of Munroe Falls; children:



Janet Michael Ciotola (Keir Ulrich) of Cuyahoga Falls, James (Rose) Michael of Burlington, Vermont, Dr. Robert (Kim) Michael of Erie, Pa. and Ann Michael Tibi (Dr.



Peter Tibi) of Prescott, Arizona; and grandchildren: Jennifer, Jimmy, Elizabeth, Kyle, Julie, Brooke, Luke, Anna, Trent, Ben and Joshua.



Calling hours will be held at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. and again on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road in Youngstown from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial with Chorbishop Michael Kail and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa officiating. A mercy meal will be held following the Liturgy.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Madeline's name to Youngstown Ursuline High School, Blessed Sacrament Church, Wintersville, Ohio, St. Maron Church Youngstown, Ohio, or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls and Harbor Light Hospice.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Madeline's family. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary