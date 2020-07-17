) Madeline May Brown, age 95, of Uniontown, Ohio, died on July 14, 2020 at her son's home. She was born on August 7, 1924 in Akron, the daughter of the late John F. and Marie (nee Lynn) Rhoades. Madeline was a homemaker who enjoyed golfing, bowling and bus trips. Madeline delivered mobile meals for many, many years. Survivors include her two sons, Robert (Debbie) Brown and William (Kathy) Brown; her grandchildren, James, Charlie, Robert, William, Tim, Chad and Steve; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Brown Jr.; her siblings, Dallas, Ivan, Jack, Paul and Pauline. Private funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. For those of you that are invited, we ask that you adhere to Social Distancing guidelines, as well as wearing masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, in Madeline's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.