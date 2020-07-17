1/1
Madeline May Brown
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Madeline May Brown, age 95, of Uniontown, Ohio, died on July 14, 2020 at her son's home. She was born on August 7, 1924 in Akron, the daughter of the late John F. and Marie (nee Lynn) Rhoades. Madeline was a homemaker who enjoyed golfing, bowling and bus trips. Madeline delivered mobile meals for many, many years. Survivors include her two sons, Robert (Debbie) Brown and William (Kathy) Brown; her grandchildren, James, Charlie, Robert, William, Tim, Chad and Steve; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Brown Jr.; her siblings, Dallas, Ivan, Jack, Paul and Pauline. Private funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. For those of you that are invited, we ask that you adhere to Social Distancing guidelines, as well as wearing masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, in Madeline's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved