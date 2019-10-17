|
Madilyn Baughman passed away October 2, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born in Akron City Hospital and spent most of her adult life in the area. She owned a beauty salon for 25 years and later was a sales carrier. She was a beautiful person, outgoing with a heart of gold. A memorial service will be held 11am Saturday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one's favorite animal shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019