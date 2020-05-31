Madonna Jayne Ralston
STOW -- Madonna Ralston, 76, passed away May 27, 2020, after fighting ALS for the past 18 months. Born in Warren, Ohio, she was a graduate of Champion High School and the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing. Madonna enjoyed her career in nursing and considered it a blessing to serve others. Preceded in death by twin sister, Marilyn Layfield and brother, Ronald Miller. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph "Duke" Ralston; daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Moore; son, Grant (Nicole) Ralston; granddaughters, Abigail and Kathleen; sisters, Faye Millik and Janet (Arden) Emerine and brother David (Patti) Miller. A private memorial service has taken place. Interment Champion Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Road, Stow 44224 or Hospice of Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org. For additional service information and/or to post condolences, please visit redmonfuneralhome.com (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
