Together Again BARBERTON -- Maggie Izetta Holcomb, age 80, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born in Meadow Bridge, W.Va. on March 10, 1939, the daughter of John and Florence (Lively) Slayton. She had been a Barberton resident for the past 60 years where she retired after working many years in local grocery stores. Maggie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and especially grandma to her three beloved grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny; and husband of 50 years, Arnold (Junior); survivors include her daughter, Debby; sons, Kevin and Keith (Lynne); grandchildren, Dylan, Luke (Sarah) and Audrey all of Barberton; sisters, Louise Gwinn of Meadow Bridge, W.Va., and Fran Ewing of Beckley, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Mary Harris of Elton, W.Va.; and many special nieces, nephews and friends. The family extends its thanks to the staff of Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living, with special gratitude for the kindness shown by Paula, for caring for Mom as she was afflicted by Alzheimer's disease the last years of her life. A Private Funeral Service has been held with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019