|
|
Maggie VanAuken Margaret Susannah Calkins Van Auken, 62, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, after a courageous, year-long battle with breast cancer. Maggie, as she was fondly known by so many, was born in 1957, raised in Falls Church, Va., and spent her adult life in Akron, Ohio. She loved to garden, read, travel abroad, and spend time at the beach. She easily made friends and her love of laughter was her signature. Her two daughters, Susannah and Abbey, were her biggest pride and joy. Maggie earned her BA in Psychology from Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio (1979), and attended JEB Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va. (1974.) She is preceded in death by her parents, G. Nathan Calkins (2001), Susannah Eby Calkins (2014); sisters, Helen (1978) and Sarah (2000). Maggie is survived by her daughters: Susannah (Paul) Lich and Abbey Van Auken; beloved grandchildren: Leah, Ryker, and Griffin Lich; and sister, Abigail (Francisco) Calkins Aguirre. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, OH, with Pastor Michael Mancari officiating. There will be an open time for sharing memories. A separate service in Northern Virginia will be announced at a later date. A private interment will also take place at a later date. Maggie adored dogs, in particular her 12-year old German Shepherd Dixon (who died in early August.) In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie's honor can be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue (www.oneofakindpets.com), or a cancer .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019