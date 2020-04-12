Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm J. Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malcolm J. Stevenson Obituary
"To die, to sleep-to sleep, perchance to dream - ay there's the rub. For in that sleep of death what dreams may come." -Shakespeare Malcolm J Stevenson "shuffled off this mortal coil" peacefully on April 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Malcolm was an avid reader who loved Shakespeare and almost all genres. He enjoyed puzzles whether they be word or jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed classical music, black and white movies, and old westerns. He had a WICKED sense of humor. Malcolm loved his many pets over the years and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Lois; his parents, John and Mary, and his sister, Gladys. He is survived by his stepdaughter and caregiver, Kathryn (David) Headrick and their family; stepson, Frank (Julie) Blumenthaler and their family; and stepdaughter, Karen Pugh and her family. Special thanks to all the people who assisted with Malcolm's care over the years; Denise Stewart, The Area Agency on Aging, Manor Care, and especially Heartland Hospice for all the comfort they provided. Malcolm is now at peace. There will be no public service and cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -