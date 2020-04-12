|
"To die, to sleep-to sleep, perchance to dream - ay there's the rub. For in that sleep of death what dreams may come." -Shakespeare Malcolm J Stevenson "shuffled off this mortal coil" peacefully on April 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Malcolm was an avid reader who loved Shakespeare and almost all genres. He enjoyed puzzles whether they be word or jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed classical music, black and white movies, and old westerns. He had a WICKED sense of humor. Malcolm loved his many pets over the years and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Lois; his parents, John and Mary, and his sister, Gladys. He is survived by his stepdaughter and caregiver, Kathryn (David) Headrick and their family; stepson, Frank (Julie) Blumenthaler and their family; and stepdaughter, Karen Pugh and her family. Special thanks to all the people who assisted with Malcolm's care over the years; Denise Stewart, The Area Agency on Aging, Manor Care, and especially Heartland Hospice for all the comfort they provided. Malcolm is now at peace. There will be no public service and cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020