Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Corral in Kent
Kent, OH
View Map
Malcolm Todd Weckerly Obituary
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Malcolm Todd Weckerly, loving father of two children and grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 63. Malcolm was born on October 7, 1955 to Donald and Pauline Weckerly (Knapp) of Kent, Ohio, and he was a lifelong Kent resident and lover of his town. Malcolm was the owner and operator of Kent Feed and Supply where he enjoyed helping his customers, conversing with them, and creating enduring friendships. Malcolm's passions were for family and farming, and he was proud to be able to combine these two with his parents, siblings, and children throughout his life. Malcolm was best known for his quick wit, his happy whistle, his joyful spirit and kind heart, his amazing pies, and for being a special grandpa. Malcolm is survived by his former spouse and friend, Sally Volpe (Thomas) of Kent and the two daughters they raised, Tara and Krista Weckerly, both of Kent, as well as his son-in-law, Patrick Klazon, of Kent. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren, Ivy, Kyra and Alyssa Klazon of Kent, and Kristopher Weckerly of Kent. As well, he is survived by sisters, Melody (Steve) Greene of Cuyahoga Falls and Holly (Gary) Brunswick of Ravenna, several nieces, nephews, and a family of friends. Malcolm has been welcomed into the loving arms of those who preceded him in death: brothers, Todd Weckerly and Ted Weckerly; mother, Pauline Weckerly; and father, Donald Weckerly. You will always remain in our hearts. Friends and family may visit calling hours at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory on October 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and attend a Celebration of Life for Malcolm at Corral in Kent on October 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
