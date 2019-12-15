Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MALVIN SOMERVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MALVIN SOMERVILLE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALVIN SOMERVILLE Obituary
Malvin B Somerville, Sr. (Boy) THEN AND NOW Malvin B. Somerville, Sr. (Boy) was granted eternal peace that only the Lord can provide on December 6, 2019 when he made his peaceful transition surrounded by his loving family. Malvin was born April, 28, 1928 to the late Ben and Annie Sommerville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma (Bunch); son, Thomas and daughter, Linda Carroll. Malvin leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Deborah Kaiser, Pamela Sommerville, Karen (Anthony) Blackwell and Grace Mccorvey; sons, Malvin Jr. and David Roberson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Pastor Eric Nevins Eulogist. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MALVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -