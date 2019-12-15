|
Malvin B Somerville, Sr. (Boy) THEN AND NOW Malvin B. Somerville, Sr. (Boy) was granted eternal peace that only the Lord can provide on December 6, 2019 when he made his peaceful transition surrounded by his loving family. Malvin was born April, 28, 1928 to the late Ben and Annie Sommerville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma (Bunch); son, Thomas and daughter, Linda Carroll. Malvin leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Deborah Kaiser, Pamela Sommerville, Karen (Anthony) Blackwell and Grace Mccorvey; sons, Malvin Jr. and David Roberson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. Pastor Eric Nevins Eulogist. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019