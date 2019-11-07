Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1706 S. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1706 S. Hawkins Ave
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie L. Herring


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie L. Herring Obituary
Mamie L. Herring was born November 2, 1929 in Midway, AL to the union of Reverend Willie Penick and Lottie (Robbins) Penick. She accepted Christ at an early age and upon moving to Akron, Ohio joined Antioch Baptist Church and later moved her membership to New Hope Baptist Church, attending faithfully until her health declined. On November 1, 2019, she was called to her home of eternal rest at the blessed age of 89. Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Herring in 1981; parents, Rev. Willie and Lottie Penick; son, Stanley Bruce Herring in 1993, daughter, Mary Alice Herring in 2014; three brothers and six sisters. She is survived by devoted daughter, Barbara Herring, devoted loving grandson, Anthony Herring, special friend, Mrs. Lee Jordan, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH, 44320, where friends may call from 11 AM until time of service, Pastor David Nelson officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1156 Dover Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -