|
|
Mamie L. Herring was born November 2, 1929 in Midway, AL to the union of Reverend Willie Penick and Lottie (Robbins) Penick. She accepted Christ at an early age and upon moving to Akron, Ohio joined Antioch Baptist Church and later moved her membership to New Hope Baptist Church, attending faithfully until her health declined. On November 1, 2019, she was called to her home of eternal rest at the blessed age of 89. Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Herring in 1981; parents, Rev. Willie and Lottie Penick; son, Stanley Bruce Herring in 1993, daughter, Mary Alice Herring in 2014; three brothers and six sisters. She is survived by devoted daughter, Barbara Herring, devoted loving grandson, Anthony Herring, special friend, Mrs. Lee Jordan, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH, 44320, where friends may call from 11 AM until time of service, Pastor David Nelson officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1156 Dover Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019