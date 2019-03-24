Mamie Ruth Johnson (Pierce) TOGETHER AGAIN



Mamie Ruth Pierce Johnson, age 96, of Norton passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



She was born on November 11, 1922 in Calhoun, Tennessee to Luther and Alice McCamish Pierce. She was one of their 11 children and grew up on the largest single-family farm in Tennessee in acreage for over 100 years (purchased when Tennessean Andrew Jackson was President). Mom would tell everyone she met that she had a wonderful and happy childhood. Mom loved playing championship basketball with her high school team.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, William Herbert Johnson, in 2003. They moved to Ohio in 1949. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Katherine Waldron, Esther Myers Simmons, Evelyn Wilkinson, Frances Hamilton Davey, Helen Suits, Taylor, Owen, Michael, and Patrick Pierce. She is survived by her sister, Joan Pierce of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Johnson of Massachusetts and from Bradley County, Tennessee, Frances Hamilton Pierce, Margaret Pierce, and Edna Johnson. She is survived by her six children, Billie Ruth (James) Bagwell of Copley, Clifford Steven Johnson of Norton, Sharon (Gerald) Horak of Barberton, Kathy (Dennis) Killinger of Barberton, Connie (Steven) Ingles of Wooster, and Herbert Johnson of Miami Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Sally (Kenneth) Froelich, Mark (Michelle) Bagwell, Alison (Stephen) Hanudel, Joseph (Christina) Horak, and Anna Ingles. She also leaves 10 great-grandchildren, Spencer, Seth, Sydnie, and Shayne Bagwell; Kaitlyn and Andrew Froelich; Phillip and Charlotte Horak; and Penelope and Eleanor Hanudel. She also leaves over 30 devoted nieces and nephews.



Mom was a cheerful, optimistic, fun-loving, generous, and caring person. She was a friend to everyone she met. Her numerous visits with her siblings in Tennessee over the years were always filled with much laughter and joyous times. She was always proud to say she was from Tennessee and dressed herself in the orange clothing of the University of Tennessee. Mom enjoyed with her family their many trips and cruises in the U.S.A. and the world. Mom led a very healthy life thanks to the wonderful care provided by her doctors, Erwin Maseelall, Paul Masci, Rachel Espiritu, and Matthew Testrake.



The funeral was private on Tuesday, March 19, with burial at Ohio Western Reserve Military Cemetery. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home--BARBERTON (330)-745-3311 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019