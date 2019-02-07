Manford T. Jones



Manford T. Jones, 88, of North Canton, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.



He was born April 19, 1930 in Ferrum, Va., to the late Claude and Dora Jones. Manford retired from Goodyear Aerospace with over 25 years of service. He enjoyed golf, bowling and pitching horseshoes. Manford was a member of Grace Cathedral in Akron.



Manford was very kind, generous and loved people and loved to laugh.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Carson and Arnold Jones.



Manford is survived by his loving wife, Dortha; son, Kenneth (Donna) Jones; and daughter, Margaret (Gary) Kramer; siblings, J.D. Jones, Inez (Ivey) Cook and Roger (Susan) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Grace Cathedral Akron, 1055 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with services to follow at 12 p.m., with Rev. Chris Machamer officiating. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Cathedral - Bibles for Missions. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.