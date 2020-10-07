1/1
Mar'Viyah Koran Jones
2013 - 2020
{ "" }
"Mar-Mar" Mar'Viyah Koran Jones, "Mar-Mar", age 6, of Akron, OH, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020 at Akron Children's Hospital. She was born November 15, 2013 in Akron, OH. She was the loving daughter of Karen R. Spear and Mervis Jones, Jr. and the grand-daughter of Karen L. Spear and Devai Melton, Sr. and Anna M. Jones-Harris and Willie James Harris. Funeral Service for Mar'Viyah will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are required. Entombment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
