"Mar-Mar" Mar'Viyah Koran Jones, "Mar-Mar", age 6, of Akron, OH, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020 at Akron Children's Hospital. She was born November 15, 2013 in Akron, OH. She was the loving daughter of Karen R. Spear and Mervis Jones, Jr. and the grand-daughter of Karen L. Spear and Devai Melton, Sr. and Anna M. Jones-Harris and Willie James Harris. Funeral Service for Mar'Viyah will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are required. Entombment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.