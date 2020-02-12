Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
2552 Pickle Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
2552 Pickle Rd.
View Map
1941 - 2020
Mara Cosic Obituary
Mara Cosic, 78, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born September 10, 1941 in Bosnia and has lived in the U.S. since 1992. She was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mara was preceded in death by her husband, Bosko and her parents, Radovan and Zorka Petrovic; brother, Milutin; and nephew, Radovan. She is survived by her daughters, Nada Zaric and Zora (Savo) Djukanovic; granddaughters, Natasa, Ivana, Duska, and Tijana; great-grandchildren, Andrea and Filip. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 2552 Pickle Rd., where calling hours will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
