) Yanko Maralyn Adelaide (Hammer) Yanko died peacefully Friday evening, July 10th 2020 at the age of 95. Maralyn was born in Clinton, Ohio on December 24, 1924, the youngest of four girls. Her early years were spent on her parent's farm. During World War II she worked in Akron at Goodrich Rubber Company. After the war she met her future husband, Victor who had served in the Navy in the Pacific Theatre. She was office manager and advisor to Nick and Victor at Yanko's Fine Cuisine at Highland Square and later at Yanko's Family Restaurant in Fairlawn. Maralyn was a faith filled person and was devoted to her church and the Catholic community. Her acts of charity and kindness were manifested in her daily Mass attendance, Legion of Mary membership including praying the rosary with her "Legion" friends. She spent many hours of volunteer work at St. Edwards and other area care facilities where she distributed Holy Communion. In addition, her faith led her to become an Associate Member Of The Dominican Sisters of Peace at Our Lady of the Elms. Family was Maralyn's passion. She treasured family gatherings, and especially enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families. She enjoyed family picnics and often brought her favorite dish, sour cream and cucumbers. She enjoyed gardening, especially participating in the St. Sebastian Little Flower Garden Club. She loved preparing a Yanko family recipe of chicken and macaroni to the joy of her children and grandchildren. That recipe lives on through her children. Maralyn was eager to share her opinions on a variety of subjects, often a source of delight to everyone. In later years she was known as Grammie and embraced the role of matriarch as she nurtured her growing family. Maralyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Adelaide; her sisters, Rita, Mona and Leona; her husband, Victor; and grandson, Matthew. She led a rich, meaningful and spiritual life surrounded by people she loved. She enjoyed visiting with friends and staff at Tower 80, especially going to Tuesday Tea. During her illness she was blessed by the frequent visits of her children, relatives and friends. She was cared for by the loyal and loving staff of Lynn's Care Givers: Ann, Valerie, Joy, Tina, Jill, Lynne, Jackie and Laura. She is survived by her children, Robert (Mary), Mark (Betty), Dave (Lynn) and Carolyn Kelly (Steve); 11 grandchildren, Kristin, Beth, Nathan, Scott, Craig, Nick, Hallie, Lauren, Nettie, Dan and Jack; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Maralyn supported many worthy causes. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron, 141 W. State St., Akron 44302, or a charity of your choice
.