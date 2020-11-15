Marc Allen Toth, age 63, of Akron passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He resided in Akron all his life. Marc attended Garfield High School. He previously worked at Akron Equipment. The Lord called him home and he is now at peace, and is reunited with his family. Marc was a good hearted person, and always showed concern for others. Marc was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine (Jack) Hobbs; father, Stephen Toth; brother, Michael Toth; sister, Carla Southworth, and niece, Joyce Hughes. Marc is survived by his brother, Terry (Betty) Toth of Akron. Rest in Peace, Marc, until we all meet again one day! Per Marc's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Marc's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
