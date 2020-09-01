BARBERTON -- Marc L. Allen, 55, passed away August 28, 2020. Marc was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and graduate of Barberton High School. He currently worked at P.P.G. Industries as a line operator. Marc was an avid basketball player, loved riding his Harley and was a all around sports enthusiast. Preceded in death by his mother, Marlene "Marty"; He is survived by his father, Bill (Judith Wolf); brothers, Bill Allen and Aaron (Brianne) Fritz; sisters, Amy (Mark) Heinrich and Lori (Greg) Wolff; numerous nieces and nephews and close family members, Mike (Jackie) Heitic, Elaine Heitic, Tony (Patti) Heitic, Steve (Kelley) Heitic, Barb (Chuck) Basler and Tim Heitic (Diane). The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Fr. Bill Browne officiating. Private inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, Northeast Ohio District, P.O. Box 31660, Independence, OH 44131-4854 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Masks required and please practice social distancing. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)