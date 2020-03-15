|
PORT ORANGE -- Marc Steven Reiss, 72, formerly of Wadsworth, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy, of 41 years; his children, Stacy and Andrew (Caitlyn); his mother, Ethel; his sister, Karla (Ed); and his grandchildren, Owen and Emmett. He was preceded in death by father, Harold and sister, Shelly. Marc was employed by and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He and Amy relocated to Port Orange in 2008 to live out retirement in paradise. They spent much of their time travelling together and seeing the world. Marc was also an avid sports fan and news enthusiast. The TV was regularly tuned to Cleveland sports, the Tampa Bay Rays, Ohio State football, or any 24 hour news network, and he loved to engage those around him in conversation on those topics. Marc never met a stranger and will be missed dearly by family and friends alike. A private graveside burial was held Friday, March 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marc's name to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020