Marcel P. Duvall, 74, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord September 14, 2020. He was born December 9,1945 in Akron, Ohio to the late Marcel and Oliie (nee Hayes) Duvall. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Allenside Presbyterian Church, 410 Rexford St., Akron, 44314. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., with Rev. Frances Fischer officiating. Complete obituary can be viewed at schluppucakfh.com