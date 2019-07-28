|
|
Marceline Caproni
Marceline (Marcie) Caproni, 90, passed away July 24, 2019.
She was born in Steubenville, Ohio but lived most of her life in Akron and retired from Montgomery Wards Parts Dept.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Teaff; husband, William and granddaughter, Katie Beil.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Joan) Fetty: daughters, Evelyn Fetty, Marge (Terry) Parsons, Margaret (Gene) Beil; stepson, Bill Caproni; brother, James Teaff Jr.; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Per her request cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019