Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marceline Caproni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marceline Caproni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marceline Caproni Obituary
Marceline Caproni

Marceline (Marcie) Caproni, 90, passed away July 24, 2019.

She was born in Steubenville, Ohio but lived most of her life in Akron and retired from Montgomery Wards Parts Dept.

Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Teaff; husband, William and granddaughter, Katie Beil.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Joan) Fetty: daughters, Evelyn Fetty, Marge (Terry) Parsons, Margaret (Gene) Beil; stepson, Bill Caproni; brother, James Teaff Jr.; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Per her request cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marceline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.