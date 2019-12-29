Home

) Marcella Martell, 64, of Randolph, passed away on December 22, 2019. Marcella was born on December 7, 1955. She attended Kent State University earning a master's degree in Nutrition. She spent the majority of her career working for Aultman Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joe Martell; sons, Raymond and Benjamin Martell; grandchildren, Natalie, Henry, Charlie, and Albert Martell; her brother, Lynn Whittlesey (Linda). She was preceded in death by her sister, Gayle; parents, Raymond and Deloris. Friends and family will be received Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Thomas S. Acker, SJ at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 2483 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
