) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- On Wednesday, October 14th, Marcia Ann Crolley (Crabtree) went with God after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, sister, wife, grandparent and aunt. Marcia was born on February 20th, 1951 in Akron, Ohio to the late John William and Marjorie Crabtree. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1969. In September of 2002, she married the love of her life, David Crolley. Marcia was well-known for her very kind and generous spirit with a passion for life. She was a regular volunteer with Stewart's Caring Place. She volunteered to walk for others at Stewart's while she herself was diagnosed with cancer. There were walks in her honor for Team Marcie. She loved working with children. She participated in Immaculate Heart of Mary's Grandparents Club and she also worked in their after-school program as a teacher. She was involved in her class reunions and had many close friendships with her high school alumni. Marcia was a talented seamstress who could sew anything and she used this gift for good causes. She also loved to travel. Preceded in death by her husband, David Crolley; she is survived by her children, Kimberly Kelso (Joonwon Son) and Steven Kelso; sister, Brenda (Michael) Lehet; stepsons, Adam and Nathan Crolley; her grandchildren, Liam, Elly, Ethan, Hanna; nephews, Michael and Ryan. Marcie had wonderful friends who showed their love for her during this difficult journey. Our family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice nurses for their loving care of our Marcia. We would also like to thank IHM for the beautiful video made for her and the porch and window visits. She was loved by so many and will be so missed. We will never forget all of the caring people who loved her. There will be no services at this time but a celebration of life in her honor will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name may be given to Crossroads Hospice, (3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685) and IHM School (2859 Lillis Dr., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223). To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com