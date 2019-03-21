Marcia Cooke White



Marcia Cooke White, 69, of Kent, Ohio, passed away on March 17, 2019 after a long-fought battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.



Marcia was born to parents Helen Paser Cooke and Herbert Cooke in Wilmington, Delaware, and she grew up in Webster, New York. Marcia graduated from R.L. Thomas High School in 1967. Marcia graduated from Kent State University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. After working as a sales manager for Hallmark Cards for about 10 years, Marcia pursed a career in education. In 1990, Marcia earned her Master of Education in Reading Specialization. Marcia worked at Manchester High School for over 30 years, where she taught English at various grade levels, including Advanced Placement courses. In addition to teaching, Marcia was the advisor of Mock Trial, Academic Challenge, Panther Press (school newspaper), and WSFM Speech Club. Marcia was also the head of two major scholarship committees, a representative for LPDC, and a teacher mentor.



Marcia is survived in death by her two children, Tiffany Delhagen of Brooklyn, New York and Emily Kirsch of Avon Lake, Ohio; sons-in-law, Taylor Delhagen and Jeremy Kirsch; grandchildren, Rumi Delhagen, Harper Kirsch, and Jacob (J.J.) Kirsch; brothers, Jay Cooke (Jan Cooke) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Jeffrey Cooke of Vero Beach, Florida; and best friend, James White. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Brady Kirsch.



From a young age, Marcia was an avid reader, and she enjoyed unwinding with a good book and a glass of red wine. Marcia loved to run, especially at Sand Run in Akron. Marcia ran the Columbus Marathon, San Francisco Marathon, Akron Marathon, and numerous half marathons and road races. Marica was a member of the Kent United Church of Christ, and she valued opportunities to volunteer through the church as well as spending time with the ladies of the Square One group. Marcia loved concerts and plays, and she even attended Woodstock upon the urging of her mother. Marcia always fought passionately for justice and equality for all people, and she led this fight by example. Marcia loved to laugh and always found the positive in every situation. Marcia's true joy in life was spending time with her children and her grandchildren.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Frederick Marquinez and his team from University Hospital Portage Medical Center; Dr. Basem William and his team from the James Cancer Hospital; Patty Shircliss and Katie Frank from University Hospital Portage Medical Transfusion Center; the Kent United Church of Christ Square One group; the Hospice of the Western Reserve; and all her family and friends that have provided love and support through Marcia's hard-fought battle.



A memorial service for Marcia will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kent United Church of Christ, 1400 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and a reception will follow the service. Memorials may be made to T-Cell Lymphoma Research Fund for use by Dr. B. William at The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221 or in honor of Marcia White.