Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kent United Church of Christ
1400 East Main Street
Kent, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kent United Church of Christ
1400 East Main Street
Kent, OH
Marcia Cooke White

Marcia Cooke White, 69, of Kent, Ohio passed away on March 17, 2019 after a long-fought battle with T-Cell Lymphoma.

A memorial service for Marcia will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kent United Church of Christ, 1400 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and a reception will follow the service. Memorials may be made to T-Cell Lymphoma Research Fund for use by Dr. B. William at The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221 or in honor of Marcia White. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
