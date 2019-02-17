Marcia Jonke (Novsak)



Marcia Jonke Novsak, 76, passed away peacefully in Akron on Feb. 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Novsak; her brother, Kenneth (Barbara of New Jersey) and her infant son, Frankie (1973); she was aunt to Mark (Lisa), Karl (Patricia), David (Barbara), Steven (Lisa); great aunt, cousin and friend of many.



Notre Dame Academy alumna class of 1960; 1960's worked at Preformed Line Products, early 70's worked at CSU, 1976-2006 she was the Exec. Dir. of WCRS in Akron. First female elected president of West Akron Kiwanis, developed Read Across W. Akron and other projects. Much of her time was spent volunteering and acting as a champion for the less fortunate. She sailed through life with a pleasant disposition. She will be missed. Special thanks to Melissa Paul, Julie Bargerstock, friends and neighbors who helped in so many ways.



Per her wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made in her name to the West Akron Kiwanis Foundation c/o Robert Taylor, 275 N. Portage Path, Suite 8F, Akron, OH 44303.



To leave a special message: [email protected] Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary