Marcia L.



Goodrich



Marcia L. Goodrich, 70, of Akron, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. Marcia was born on August 4, 1948 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orval and Olive Mauk.



She retired from AAA as a Domestic Travel Manager with 25 years of service. Marcia was a kind, generous and very feisty woman who had a heart of gold, and the joy of her life was being a devoted wife, mother and mema.



In addition to her parents; Marcia was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mauk, and sister, Gloria Lybrook.



She will be dearly missed by her husband of 45 years, Rodney Goodrich; daughter, Kelly Beck (Dan); son, Ronnie Mauk; sisters, Evelyn (Larry) Orem, Joyce Wilt and Audrey Cogar; brother-in-law, Henry Lybrook; grandchildren, Chad, Christian, Charles, Daniel, Cammi, Josh and Emerald; great-granddaughter, Harper; three special nieces, Tonya, Tina and Jenna, and many extended family members and friends.



Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, with the funeral service to begin immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Marcia will be laid to rest at East Liberty Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to the family in care of the funeral home.