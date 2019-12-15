Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia L. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia L. Scott Obituary
Marcia L. Scott, 78, passed away on December 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She had a strong faith and was very involved at Mogadore Christian (Cornerstone) Church for many years. Marcia enjoyed reading, watching game shows on tv, and the Cleveland Indians. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Velda Wilson; and daughter, Sara Jane. She is survived by devoted husband of 55 years, Paul; children, Anna (Jeff) Gates, Paula (Michael) Granam, Christa (Jerry Jr.) Taylor; grandchildren, Bailey (Matthew), Tucker, Cody, Hayley, Camille; and siblings, James (Barb) Peck, Patricia (Jeannette) Peck. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now