|
|
Marcia L. Scott, 78, passed away on December 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She had a strong faith and was very involved at Mogadore Christian (Cornerstone) Church for many years. Marcia enjoyed reading, watching game shows on tv, and the Cleveland Indians. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Velda Wilson; and daughter, Sara Jane. She is survived by devoted husband of 55 years, Paul; children, Anna (Jeff) Gates, Paula (Michael) Granam, Christa (Jerry Jr.) Taylor; grandchildren, Bailey (Matthew), Tucker, Cody, Hayley, Camille; and siblings, James (Barb) Peck, Patricia (Jeannette) Peck. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a message with the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019