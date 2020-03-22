|
Marcy Mercer, 88, of Peninsula, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls Assisted Living Community. She was born Marcia Mae Holt on August 26, 1931, the only child of Chester W. and Helen K. Holt. As a child, Marcy fondly remembered all of the days spent in her father's store, Holt Pharmacy, where she would drink Coca-Cola and get "help" with her math homework, which was always turned in with many other peoples' handwritings. Going to visit her grandparents and eleven aunts and uncles in Piketon, Ohio every summer also provided many fond memories. She was always so proud to be a Forty-Niner, along with her fellow 1949 graduates of Stow High School. She attended Ohio University, where she studied Home Economics and met her future husband, Jack F. Mercer, of Madison, Ohio. In 1954, Marcy and Jack married and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Jack was stationed in the U.S. Navy and she gave birth to their first son, Thomas Michael, in 1956. A year later, they moved back to northeastern Ohio and bought a house in Peninsula, where they had three more children, David Timothy, Scott Alan and Gregory Steven. Marcy and Jack raised their four boys on a beautiful property in Peninsula, where Jack grew flowers and Marcy watched over many of the neighborhood children who came over to play on the tennis/basketball court or the baseball field in the backyard. If the youth of Peninsula weren't playing games in the yard, or swimming at The Quarry, then they were most likely loudly "jamming" in their rock bands at the Mercer's. Marcy was a Home Economics teacher for 42 years, most of them with the Woodridge Local School District, where she also coached basketball and track and field and was in charge of the schools' Food Service/Cafeterias. She and Jack were members of the Peninsula United Methodist Church, where Marcy played the piano, occasionally the organ, and sang in the choir. After her retirement from teaching in 1998, Marcy and Jack loved to go on cruises and, most importantly, watch their 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren grow. Recently preceded in death by Jack, Marcy is survived by her four sons, Tom (Linda), David, Scott, Greg (Denise), 12 grandchildren Kendall (Andy), Derek, Megan, Ladd (Yingying), Hanna, Emily (Micky), Erin, Nathan, Reece, Devan (Robert), Grant, Madison, and great grandchildren Vincent and Owen. Marcy's family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls, where Marcy Mae has been so lovingly cared for by a most dedicated staff over the past seven years. Calling hours will be scheduled at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020