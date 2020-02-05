|
|
(Reed) Marcia Kennedy (Reed) 63, aka 'Babe', born September 11, 1956 passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 29, 2020 after a long series of illnesses. Marcia was raised in Springfield Township and graduated early from Springfield High School. She became a nurse (RN) having graduated from the Akron University Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Akron City Hospital before moving to Rochester New York, then to Clovis California and the San Joaquin Valley area where she continued her nursing career. She returned to Akron a few years ago and had been living primarily in Massillon and the Canton area in Stark County. Marcia enjoyed art, nature, Native American History and loved animals. She held dear the American Indian Bear Ceremony. Patron Saint Dymphna was her favorite, and she was a passionate person who would do anything for a friend. Preceded in death by parents, James and Marcia Reed; and sister, Janet Grant; she is survived by her brothers and sisters: Madeline Moreaux, George Reed, James W. Reed Jr. (Robin), Paul Reed, Janie Heisa (Mark) and Peggy Reed; former husband, Doug Kennedy; numerous friends, cousins, nieces, nephews; and special friends, Candis Stewart, Barb Angerstein and Rohelia Madrigal. Special thanks to Jen and Aultman Woodlawn Hospice. Tracy and our cousin Kelly Along with all the other compassionate caregivers and helpers she encountered on her journey. Cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday February 8th from 2 - 4 p.m. at Gordon-Flury Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Rd Akron, Ohio 44320. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to help cover her final expenses would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020