Marcia Irene Zuravel passed away March 12, 2020. Born in Butler, PA. on March 18, 1943 she resided in Tallmadge for most of her life. Marcia retired from East Ohio Gas (Dominion), where she worked as secretary to the vice president for 30 years. She was a member of the Sons of Herman and past president of the Women of Sons of Herman. Marcia was an avid bowler most of her life until she retired. One of her greatest joys was spending time with The Magnificent Seven. A group of seven women who traveled, took cruises and had outings every month. Marcia loved every moment with them. She was a member of First Congregational Church of Tallmadge all her life and was on the Board of Deacons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Grace Stewart; husband, Larry Stickle; and brother in law, Jim Kelly. Marcia leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Gary Zuravel; sister, Anita Kelly; step daughter, Michelle Quirk and her children, Miranda and Brandon; nephew, Bill Watson; niece, Kristina Holt; great nieces, Danielle, Kellie, Aimee, Jessica, Emily; and many great great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge. Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Dave Brumbaugh officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of remembrances, donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Tallmadge.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020