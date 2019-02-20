Marcil Arizona Cagle



Marcil Arizona Cagle, 83, of Akron, passed away on February 17, 2019. She was born in New Hope, Georgia on January 8, 1936 to the late William and Ethel Mason. Marcil worked as a nurse's aide at Edwin Shaw for many years. She was a feisty woman who kept her family on their toes. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. Her family is comforted by knowing that she now rests with Jesus, whom she loved. In addition to her parents, Marcil was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Gibbs; second husband, David Cagle; daughter, Linda Rising; son, Edward Gibbs; and six older brothers. She will be dearly missed by her children, Harold (Mary) Gibbs, Alan Gibbs, Joe (Jeannie) Gibbs, and Mary Ann Forester; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marcil's life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.