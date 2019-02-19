Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Bertsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Edward Bertsch


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcus Edward Bertsch Obituary
Marcus Edward Bertsch Jr.

1941-2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Marcus Edward "Ed" Bertsch Jr., 77, announces he passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Karen (Robinson); his children, Scott (Leeann) and Becky (Tom) VanKirk; his six grandchildren, Ryan, Marcus, Danielle, Katarina, Anya, and Aleena; and his two sisters, Donna (Gene) Wise and Alice (John) Seever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Sr. and Charlene (Bowers) Bertsch.

Ed graduated with the Norton High School Class of 1959. He was an Air Force veteran and a firefighter with the Barberton Fire Department. After retirement, they moved to Florida.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Norton Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1333, Norton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.