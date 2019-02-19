|
|
Marcus Edward Bertsch Jr.
1941-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Marcus Edward "Ed" Bertsch Jr., 77, announces he passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Karen (Robinson); his children, Scott (Leeann) and Becky (Tom) VanKirk; his six grandchildren, Ryan, Marcus, Danielle, Katarina, Anya, and Aleena; and his two sisters, Donna (Gene) Wise and Alice (John) Seever. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Sr. and Charlene (Bowers) Bertsch.
Ed graduated with the Norton High School Class of 1959. He was an Air Force veteran and a firefighter with the Barberton Fire Department. After retirement, they moved to Florida.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Norton Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1333, Norton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019