Marcy Mercer, 88, passed away March 16, 2020, and her son, Thomas M. Mercer, 63, passed away, July 5, 2020. Complete obituary notices for both may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service for both Marcy and Tom will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5 p.m., where friends may visit from 2 p.m. until service time. The family has asked that recommended CDC guidelines are followed including mask wearing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Woodridge Recreation Association, P.O. Box 44 Peninsula, OH 44264 in memory of Tom or Marcy Mercer. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)