Marcy and Tom Mercer
Marcy Mercer, 88, passed away March 16, 2020, and her son, Thomas M. Mercer, 63, passed away, July 5, 2020. Complete obituary notices for both may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com. A memorial service for both Marcy and Tom will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5 p.m., where friends may visit from 2 p.m. until service time. The family has asked that recommended CDC guidelines are followed including mask wearing and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Woodridge Recreation Association, P.O. Box 44 Peninsula, OH 44264 in memory of Tom or Marcy Mercer. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
AUG
15
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
