Margaret A. (Nigut) Chop Margaret Ann Chop passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2019. Margie was born February 23, 1929 in Pennsylvania and was raised in Youngstown, Ohio where she attended Ursuline High School on scholarship. After moving to the Akron area in 1964, she worked as a librarian for Akron Public Schools, primarily at David Hill School. She was preceded in death by her husband, George and will be sadly missed by her son, Jeffrey of Cuyahoga Falls; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Craig of Peninsula. Her special loves were grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Craig, who have many fond memories of fun times spent with Baba. In addition, many nieces and nephews will fondly remember their Aunt Margie. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She had many interests in life. Her culinary skills were famous among her family and friends who had the pleasure of enjoying her hospitality, especially her traditional Slovak fare and home-baked delights. With her gifted sewing skills, she created a steady stream of Halloween costumes, clothing, curtains and almost magical alterations. Margie embraced life and found enjoyment in simple pleasures such as outings to local points of interest and casino bus trips with her friends. An avid bridge player, Margie relished lively competition. During their 50-year marriage, Margie and George couldn't resist a dance floor that beckoned them to waltzes, fox trots and cha-chas. Having met George on a dance floor, Margie always claimed when she saw him across the room, she remarked to a friend, "that is the man I am going to marry." The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to Margie's caregivers in her later years: Flora, Paula, Carol, and Rudina. In lieu of calling hours, an open house memorial luncheon will be held at the GAR Hall in Peninsula from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Prior to the luncheon, a memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Mother of Sorrows Church in Peninsula. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Ohio or Mother of Sorrows Church in Peninsula in her name. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019