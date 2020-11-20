1/1
Margaret A. Marks
) Margaret A Marks (Cooper), 93, of Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 16. She had been a resident of Greenview Assisted Living for the last five years where they gave her excellent care and created a warm home and family atmosphere for her. Born in Monterey Tenn., she had lived in TN, CA, OH, FL and then back to Ohio. She retired from Goodyear T & R Company where she had a rewarding work career and made many lifelong friends. Margaret was intelligent, hardworking, well organized and a wonderful mother. She and her first husband Donald divorced when her children were young. She was able to hold down a full time job with Goodyear, raise four children, cook homemade meals each evening, attend school functions for her children, take care of a home and find time to attend to her own needs and maintain sanity. She leaves her four children: Jeffrey (Karen) Marks, Diane (Layne) (Rod) Biskopski, Craig (Mary) Marks, and Greg Marks; grand-children: Tracy, Dan, Brian, Megan, Melissa, Alex, and Jennally; three great-children; sisters, Lora Walker and Donna Peterson, and many loving step-grand-children, nieces, and nephews. Margaret at 93 was able to share the GIFT through Lifebanc, helping to save or heal someone else's life needs. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Margaret's name to: Lifebanc , 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128. Family will receive friends at Adams Mason 791 E. Market St. Akron OH on Saturday November 21 from 12 to 1:30. Covid 19 procedures will be followed and mask will be required. Margaret walked with God and God walked with her.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
