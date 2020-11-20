) Margaret A Marks (Cooper), 93, of Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 16. She had been a resident of Greenview Assisted Living for the last five years where they gave her excellent care and created a warm home and family atmosphere for her. Born in Monterey Tenn., she had lived in TN, CA, OH, FL and then back to Ohio. She retired from Goodyear T & R Company where she had a rewarding work career and made many lifelong friends. Margaret was intelligent, hardworking, well organized and a wonderful mother. She and her first husband Donald divorced when her children were young. She was able to hold down a full time job with Goodyear, raise four children, cook homemade meals each evening, attend school functions for her children, take care of a home and find time to attend to her own needs and maintain sanity. She leaves her four children: Jeffrey (Karen) Marks, Diane (Layne) (Rod) Biskopski, Craig (Mary) Marks, and Greg Marks; grand-children: Tracy, Dan, Brian, Megan, Melissa, Alex, and Jennally; three great-children; sisters, Lora Walker and Donna Peterson, and many loving step-grand-children, nieces, and nephews. Margaret at 93 was able to share the GIFT through Lifebanc, helping to save or heal someone else's life needs. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Margaret's name to: Lifebanc , 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128. Family will receive friends at Adams Mason 791 E. Market St. Akron OH on Saturday November 21 from 12 to 1:30. Covid 19 procedures will be followed and mask will be required. Margaret walked with God and God walked with her.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.