Margaret A. Rick, 89, passed away October 20, 2019. She was born June 24, 1930 in Canton, the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred Brost. She was one of 13 children. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Miller B. Rick; and eight siblings. She is survived by her children: Christine (Robert) Whiddon, Mark (Deb) Rick, Paul Jeffrey (Janice) Rick, and Sue (David) Drushal; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019