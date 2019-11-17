Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Wilson Obituary
Margaret A. "Peg" Wilson passed from this life Oct. 15, 2019. A life resident of Akron, she attended Akron Public Schools, DePauw University and Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Peg was married to Robert B. (Bob) Wilson for 65 years before his passing. As a child, she enjoyed summers on Lake Erie and driving her favorite Oldsmobile convertible. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Hand and Foot card games with close friends throughout her life. She was a member of the New Covenant Community Church. Peg was active with DePauw University and established scholarships in memory of her son Randy, who also attended DePauw. Peg was a partner in the Wilson Lumber and Remodeling Co. and the R.B. Wilson Insurance Company. She was active in Akron society as one of the first members of Witan and achieved the Highest Platform of the Akron Woman's City Club. She was a lifetime member of the Fairlawn Country Club, a member of the WADD Investment Club, and was on an advisory council for The University of Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, Randy and granddaughter, Susan, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Robert and Nancy Wilson and grandson, Scott of West Virginia. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, with the Rev. Tom Ulrich officiating. Private inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randal L. Wilson Memorial Award, c/o DePauw University, Greencastle, IN 46135-0037. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -