Margaret A. "Peg" Wilson passed from this life Oct. 15, 2019. A life resident of Akron, she attended Akron Public Schools, DePauw University and Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Peg was married to Robert B. (Bob) Wilson for 65 years before his passing. As a child, she enjoyed summers on Lake Erie and driving her favorite Oldsmobile convertible. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Hand and Foot card games with close friends throughout her life. She was a member of the New Covenant Community Church. Peg was active with DePauw University and established scholarships in memory of her son Randy, who also attended DePauw. Peg was a partner in the Wilson Lumber and Remodeling Co. and the R.B. Wilson Insurance Company. She was active in Akron society as one of the first members of Witan and achieved the Highest Platform of the Akron Woman's City Club. She was a lifetime member of the Fairlawn Country Club, a member of the WADD Investment Club, and was on an advisory council for The University of Akron. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, son, Randy and granddaughter, Susan, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Robert and Nancy Wilson and grandson, Scott of West Virginia. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 North Miller Road, with the Rev. Tom Ulrich officiating. Private inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randal L. Wilson Memorial Award, c/o DePauw University, Greencastle, IN 46135-0037. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019