Margaret Aikman

Margaret "Eileen" Aikman passed away at the age of 103. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles David; daughter, Janet and son, Dave. She is survived by daughter, Chris (Al) George; granddaughter, Chris (Brian) Price; granddaughter, Janet (Mania) of Florida; great grandson, Drew; and longtime caretaker and friend, Tina Arnold. A special thanks to friend, Marge Byers, and neighbors, Bill, Nan, Alex and Chris, we can't express how much your help has meant to us. There will be no memorial services. We only hope they have a slot machine in heaven.