1/
Margaret Aikman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Eileen" Aikman passed away at the age of 103. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles David; daughter, Janet and son, Dave. She is survived by daughter, Chris (Al) George; granddaughter, Chris (Brian) Price; granddaughter, Janet (Mania) of Florida; great grandson, Drew; and longtime caretaker and friend, Tina Arnold. A special thanks to friend, Marge Byers, and neighbors, Bill, Nan, Alex and Chris, we can't express how much your help has meant to us. There will be no memorial services. We only hope they have a slot machine in heaven.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved