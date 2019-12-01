|
) Margaret 'Margie' Ann Cronauer (nee Price), age 89, of Williston, FL, formerly of Neenah, WI and Tallmadge, OH, passed away Nov. 27, 2019. She was born January 13, 1930 in Portage, PA, the daughter of the late Rose Ann (nee Geisler) and Walter Price. In addition to her parents, and beloved husband, William/Bill, Margaret was preceded in death by her ten treasured brothers and sisters. Growing up, many of her family members and loved ones were coal miners. Margie will be remembered as: The apple of her husband Bill Cronauer's eye; a committed and loving wife and mother. A resilient, whip-smart, self-educated woman who read the paper cover-to-cover. A skillful interior designer and bridge player. A fun-loving, genuine, and dependable friend and travelling companion. Margaret is survived by her lucky and loving children, Dawn and husband Greg Canda of Peninsula, OH; Leigh and husband Chuck Rinehimer of Neenah, WI; William and wife Debbie Cronauer of Findlay, OH; Ruth and husband Bill Kirby of Bonney Lake, WA; and Amy Cronauer of Cleveland, OH. Also survived by beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Rachel Maione, Allison and Olivia Kirby; and Kevin and Eric Rinehimer, great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Nathan, and Cayden, and many other cherished relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Valley VNA Senior Care, 1535 Lyon Dr., Neenah, WI 54956 or Anna Maria of Aurora, 800 N. Aurora Rd., Aurora, OH 44202. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOMES, 330-467-4500.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019