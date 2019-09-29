|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Gardner Margaret (Peggy) Ann Gardner, loving wife of Thomas E. Gardner and mother of three, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Westlake, Ohio, at the age of 80 after a battle with Alzheimer's. Born on February 13, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, Peggy was the youngest child of the late Richard and Genevieve (Dettling) Qualters. Peggy attended the University of Akron and was a proud member of Theta Phi Alpha Sorority. She graduated in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in education. Peggy taught at St. Paul's catholic school for six years before she fell in love with her husband, Tom and started a family. Their home in Tallmadge was a busy place full of kids, pets and the smell of Sunday roast in the oven. Peggy cherished her friends and enjoyed shopping and playing cards with them. She also loved to visit the dogs and cats at the Human Society even though she knew Tom would not let her bring home another pet. She spent hours on the telephone talking to her grown children, her relatives and her dear friends. After Peggy and Tom moved to the west side of Cleveland in 2017 to be closer to family, Peggy quickly became a favorite at Devon Oaks Assisted Living. Feisty and unpredictable, Peggy would make hilarious remarks that kept the staff doubled over in laughter. Peggy formed special bonds with many of her caregivers who lovingly attended to her in her final days. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas E. Gardner; her daughter, Ann Marie Gardner and her husband, Johan Smit; her daugher, Karen Menyhart and her husband, Nick Traenkner; her son, David Gardner and his wife, Carrie Gardner. Together they have eight grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha and Zachary Smit; Genevieve and Viviene Menyhart; and Jack, Frank and Nora Gardner. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Robert Case, and her sister-in-law, Janet Qualters. Peggy was predeceased by her loving parents, Richard and Genevieve Qualters; her sister, Mary Sax and her brother, Richard Qualters. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, Ohio 44304. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019