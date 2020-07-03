1/
Margaret Ann Marzich
1936 - 2020
) Marzich AKRON -- Margaret Ann (Shedlock) Marzich, a long-time resident of North Hill, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber Retirement Home in Columbus, Ohio where she had been residing since 2016. Born February 23, 1936, she lived almost her entire life in Akron. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. She worked as bookkeeper for Household Finance, Robert L. Hunker Associates in Peninsula, and Jordan Motors. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret, "Marge", was preceded in death by her parents, George Shedlock and Susie (Toth) Shedlock; loving husband of 53 years, George; sister-in-law, Marion Hernandez; and brother-in-law, Richard Marzich. She is survived by her brother, George (Nancy, deceased); her sons, Marcus and Brian (Tracey); and two grandchildren, Ava and George; niece Dannette Hernandez; nephews and nieces Paul Curtis and Renee Ellis, Anthony Ellis, Ashley Ellis, Paul and Erika Claudio, Christopher, Robert, and Shayna Shedlock, and Kerrie Keith (Shedlock). Marge will be remembered for her kind and generous soul, her fantastic Hungarian meals that could feed an army, her love of bingo, her fantastic stories, and her love for her family, especially for her husband George. As Marge has requested, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
